King George offers small business grants, help with employee child care

The Board of Supervisors decided on the allocations during a work session last week and plans to meet with the School Board to go over its request for $1 million in financial assistance from the act. King George also is getting $2.3 million in a second allotment from the federal government.

Elementary school-age children of county and Service Authority workers will be housed in a program at the Citizens’ Center and cared for by staff with the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Children of school workers will be set up at the King George YMCA.

Together, the child care will cover nine weeks and cost $244,500, according to the county. The goal is to assist young children with virtual learning and “not have the kids play all day and go home to employees who have worked hard” and then have to help with their schooling, said Chris Clarke, Parks & Rec director.

During a recent conference call for elected officials, Supervisor Annie Cupka expressed the need for more funding measures for schools, particularly to cover child-care costs.