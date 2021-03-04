Kings Dominion to hire more than 2,000 for seasonal jobs, holding virtual event to find them

Kings Dominion is hiring more than 2,000 seasonal employees for the coming 2021 season, and will host a Virtual Hiring Day event March 13.

Candidates who want to apply for a job can register online at bit.ly/2YXOGJF.

Job openings are available in all park operating areas: rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services and more.

The virtual hiring event will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams. The park is also offering virtual orientations to help new employees prepare to start work.

Kings Dominion officials said they will also fill 80 full-time, year-round positions in the operations and food & beverage departments.

Kings Dominion is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world.

