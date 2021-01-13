Legal marijuana sales in Virginia could start in less than 2 years under Northam’s new proposal

Sales would be limited to an ounce of marijuana, or 28 grams. (An average joint contains a third to a half of a gram, according to academic and federal estimates.) Products would have to be packaged in child-safe packaging with warning labels. Regulation would limit advertising to discourage marketers from attracting interest among youth.

All sales would be taxed at an overall rate of around 30%, in line with rates in Colorado and Illinois, which fall on the higher end of states with up-and-running markets. That rate is based on a 21% excise tax levied by the state, stacked on top of local sales taxes and an additional local tax of up to 3% localities could levy if they wish.

LOCAL OPTIONS

Under the Northam administration’s proposal, localities would have to opt in to allow marijuana retailers in their jurisdictions, but once they do, they could only restrict establishments from locating near a school or a child-oriented place.