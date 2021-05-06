 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lifted restrictions would be 'a huge, huge relief' for FredNats
0 comments
top story

Lifted restrictions would be 'a huge, huge relief' for FredNats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frednats practice (copy)

FredNats practice at the local ballpark Monday. The team’s home opener is set for Tuesday.

 FILE / MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcements Thursday about easing COVID-19 restrictions could have profound implications for the Fredericksburg Nationals, whose home games are capped at 30 percent capacity—with 6-foot social distancing—under the state’s current guidelines.

Citing restrictions and overwhelming demand in its inaugural season, the team announced earlier this week that single-game tickets and plans have sold out through May.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re out of real estate,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “Right now, the only places that don’t have fans in them don’t have a view of the field.

But Thursday’s announcement—which Northam stressed is contingent on declining case numbers and rising vaccinations—could open things up in a major way a little more than a month into Fredericksburg’s season.

“It would allow us to treat the stadium the way we always anticipated it,” Hall said of the possibility restrictions are lifted. “It would be a huge, huge relief for us.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How car colors affects resale value

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biz notes
Local Business News

Biz notes

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative promoted Kevin Pories to director of operations and construction at its Culpeper office. Pories began his ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert