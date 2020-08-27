 Skip to main content
Lilly Bloom Artisan Bath & Body opens in Spotsylvania Towne Centre
top story

Lilly Bloom Artisan Bath & Body opens in Spotsylvania Towne Centre

Lilly Bloom Artisan Bath & Body, which won Spotsylvania Towne Centre’s Small Shop Showdown, will have its grand opening from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It is located near the mall’s Center Court near Cinnabon. Refreshments will be served during the grand opening, and customers will have a chance to win a gift basket. Safe distancing guidelines will be implemented.

Spotsylvania County resident Margo Frazier and her children Sierra and Dakota Frazier had been selling their handcrafted products as artisan soaps, lotions, body scrubs, bath bombs and candles at craft fairs and through social media. By winning the contest, they received six months free rent in the mall as well as marketing assistance.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford
Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford

After years of studies, community surveys and debates, Stafford supervisors have finally agreed to take the first noticeable step to begin shaping a high tech Downtown Stafford area near the county courthouse. County officials say the “Smart City” will be loaded with shopping, office space and hundreds of urban-style residential units.

