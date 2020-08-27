Lilly Bloom Artisan Bath & Body opens in Spotsylvania Towne Centre

Lilly Bloom Artisan Bath & Body, which won Spotsylvania Towne Centre’s Small Shop Showdown, will have its grand opening from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
It is located near the mall’s Center Court near Cinnabon. Refreshments will be served during the grand opening, and customers will have a chance to win a gift basket. Safe distancing guidelines will be implemented.
Spotsylvania County resident Margo Frazier and her children Sierra and Dakota Frazier had been selling their handcrafted products as artisan soaps, lotions, body scrubs, bath bombs and candles at craft fairs and through social media. By winning the contest, they received six months free rent in the mall as well as marketing assistance.
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.