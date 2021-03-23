Local man develops software to help child care centers meet families' changing needs

For many families, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a disruption in their normal schedules.
Instead of going to work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., many parents have been working from home part-time or full-time. School-age children may be in school only two days a week, for shorter hours, instead of a full five days.
All of this means that child care needs have changed for many area families in the last year.
“Before COVID, day cares were focused on serving people who work typically 9–5,” said Tom Callahan, who owns two local child care facilities—the Callahan Learning Centers in Spotsylvania County and Locust Grove. “They were built to open up so people can go work, work from, say, 8–6, and then come home and want their children. Now with COVID, many people are at home part of the week and at work part of the week.”
Callahan, who lives in Spotsylvania, developed Childcare Seer, a child care management software that helps centers meet the flexible and changing needs of families. The two Callahan Learning Centers have been using the software since August and Callahan just made it available for purchase by other facilities.
“What makes it special is it has the full schedule view of every child—when they have attended and more importantly, when they want to attend in the future,” Callahan said. “No other software does the future thing on an ad hoc schedule. So parents can say, ‘I want my child to come Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and the following Wednesday from 10 to 4.’”
Callahan only recently became involved in the child care industry, purchasing his first facility, the former Dawning Point Early Learning Center, in 2017.
“I was looking for a local investment opportunity that would benefit the community,” he said.
He opened his second location in Locust Grove in November.
Callahan said the Spotsylvania center closed in March 2020, along with many other local child care facilities.
“At the time, it was closed down largely because I let the teachers decide whether they felt comfortable working and we did not have enough who were comfortable,” he said.
The Spotsylvania location reopened in August using the new software Callahan developed. He said the software makes it easy for center managers to match demand for care with teacher schedules.
“That helps us manage the labor, which then helps with the pricing,” he said. “That’s a benefit to the end user, because 55 percent of the cost [of childcare] is that labor, so if you can align those better, you can afford to charge [lower] prices.”
Callahan said he saw the need for more flexible child care arrangements before the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has only accelerated it [the trend],” he said. “The pandemic has accelerated the trend that Childcare Seer was built to solve.”
“Fixing this is a big part of our nation recovering,” he said.
