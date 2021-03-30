Local writers win state communication awards

Two Fredericksburg-area writers captured awards at the Virginia Professional Communicators 2021 contest.
VPC announced state-level contest winners at a virtual event with dozens of members on March 26.
Sheila Wickouski took two awards for writing in the Specialty Articles, arts and entertainment category: A second-place award was for “‘Degas at the Opera’ ready for audiences at National Gallery of Art” for The Free Lance–Star’s Weekender magazine and a third-place award for “‘ecofeminism(s)’ Exhibition Connects Feminism, Art and Eco-Consciousness” in Ms. magazine.
Gwen Woolf, retired Town & County editor for The Free Lance–Star who now writes for Recreation News, won an honorable mention in the Specialty Articles, Travel Writing category for “Recharge Your Batteries at Wintergreen Resort.”
—Staff report