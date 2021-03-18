Lohmann in Orange ramps up adhesive production for COVID-19 test kits

The site had 106 employees last year compared to 128 currently, according to a company spokeswoman.

Lohmann Specialty Coatings in Orange, in addition, is now hiring several new full-time staff in its medical production unit.

“As the economy contracted and our nonmedical manufacturing cooled, we were still able to keep our personnel fully employed and avoid any layoffs,” De Jong said. “We shifted staff to fuel an all-hands-on-deck response to the needs of our medical customers.”

The company called it an “unprecedented rate of development” further facilitated by multilevel collaboration with Lohmann suppliers.

“Lohmann’s vertical integration with our suppliers and our customer-first culture have been critical success factors,” said De Jong. “This close collaboration, in addition to the commitment of our workforce made it all possible.It has been truly gratifying to play our part in the fight against this virus.”

The Virginia Economic Developers Association recognized Lohmann in its Cardinal Comeback series for its swift response to the public health crisis.