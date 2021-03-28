Longtime businesswoman launches Fredericksburg interior design firm amid the pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Panache offers an array of services, including “flipping and redesign” of a room over a weekend or working with architects or builders on larger projects. But she’s especially focused on people facing a major life transition.

“It’s not easy when you have to break up a household and move from one sort of space to another,” she said. “To help, we start out by determining whether the client has certain heirlooms or pieces of furniture or art that are important enough to take with them. Just as important is convincing them to leave behind things they don’t really want or need.”

Pearson used the example of a widower who’d lost her husband and moved into a much-smaller condominium that just didn’t work for her. The client ended up moving into a retirement community in order to get more space and a backyard with mature trees.

“She built a 4,200-square-foot house and put all the things she had from her other place on the first floor, with the new things we picked out and designed where she wants to spend most of her time, on the second floor,” she said.