Longtime businesswoman launches interior design firm amid the pandemic

Saundra Pearson, who managed to launch a new business called Panache Interiors and Lifestyles here amidst the pandemic, is proof that skills learned in one field can translate to another.
The longtime businesswoman who worked in conference management, program development and association management for nearly 40 years decided to retire a few years back.
She enjoyed the extra time with her husband at their home on the Potomac River in King George County, but it didn’t stick.
She needed something to do, and she had a lifetime of experience modifying and designing reception spaces all over the world.
At the start of 2020, Pearson was pulled back into work, just in time for COVID-19 to shut everything down.
That’s when Pearson began planning a new interior design firm, one that can provide all the makeovers and design expertise clients may need to decorate or redecorate a bathroom, a bedroom or a whole house.
She tries to help homeowners, especially those who have been through big life changes, design and furnish their homes to match their lifestyles.
“The term we use is right-sizing,” said Pearson, whose company launched in July. The business has an office and showroom in the same space her Pearson Group company occupied for years at 904 Princess Anne St. downtown, and another office at her home in Potomac Landing in King George.
Panache offers an array of services, including “flipping and redesign” of a room over a weekend or working with architects or builders on larger projects. But she’s especially focused on people facing a major life transition.
“It’s not easy when you have to break up a household and move from one sort of space to another,” she said. “To help, we start out by determining whether the client has certain heirlooms or pieces of furniture or art that are important enough to take with them. Just as important is convincing them to leave behind things they don’t really want or need.”
Pearson used the example of a widower who’d lost her husband and moved into a much-smaller condominium that just didn’t work for her. The client ended up moving into a retirement community in order to get more space and a backyard with mature trees.
“She built a 4,200-square-foot house and put all the things she had from her other place on the first floor, with the new things we picked out and designed where she wants to spend most of her time, on the second floor,” she said.
Pearson’s interest in interior design came from growing up in a household with several creative sisters and a mother who was a talented seamstress with an eye for design. She decorated and designed the interiors in her own homes through the years, finding a flair that soon enough had her helping family and friends do the same.
“I really try to collaborate with a client,” she said. “I don’t say: ‘This is the way it’s got to be.’ Instead, I work to find what the client wants and their sense of style and what they are comfortable with. I even ask permission if I’m moving a piece of furniture from one room to another.”
Pearson said she has connections to handle everything from painting to architectural planning to selling unwanted furniture.
One request she’s getting often these days is help in adding spaces for work and study because COVID has parents and students working and learning from home.
“Kids have to have a learning center, adults need privacy for making phone calls,” she said. “And it’s made desks and even tables people could work from really sought-after items. I took three tables into a place where I sell unwanted furniture and got a call two hours later saying they had all been sold.”
To learn more about Panache, go online to PanacheInteriordesign.com.
