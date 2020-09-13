Longtime friends with ties to the water create tour boat business on the Rappahannock

They made the trip back across the Chesapeake Bay towing the center-console behind a deadrise named Survivor, steering with a makeshift rope system so they could stay inside the small pilot house for warmth.

“It was built in Deltaville in 1960 by one Edmond Harrow on Jackson Creek,” said Moncure, “at a time when they were really churning them out in that region. Harrow would build one of these every year and a half.”

The partners quickly got to work on fixing up and adapting the Survivor, learning not too long after that the waterman who purchased Abby’s Hope was now willing to sell it.

“We had our hearts broken when we just missed it that first time, so we rushed there and bought it,” said Parker.

It’s been renamed the Chatty Lou after Moncure’s daughter Chatham. It was built in the 1950s and the partners are still working to learn more about who built it.

Either boat can do all the different types of trips they have been doing for two years. The Chatty Lou is probably set up best for fishing, while Survivor, with its wide washboards once used for oyster tonging, has the space needed to accommodate sightseers.