Longtime Spotsylvania supervisor, businessman Hugh Cosner dies at 88

Carter emphasized Cosner’s energy and thirst for challenges, both for himself and to bring out the best in others.

“He had a sharp eye with great vision,” she said.

Cosner came to Spotsylvania County in the early 1960s and opened a general store in Post Oak. He turned that business venture into a successful chain of Pizza Huts while also investing in area real estate.

He won his first seat on the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors in 1967.

During his time on the board, Cosner is credited with helping develop improvements to the county’s utilities, which decreased the county’s dependence on Fredericksburg as the main commercial hub.

He lobbied to have the mall built in Spotsylvania and also pushed the county to buy the old FMC plant property after failing to entice buyers. That property is now an industrial park and something the county now sees as prime development property.

Cosner also played a pivotal role in keeping the mall property from being annexed by the city.

Although Cosner was known for his exploits as a businessman and politician, Marshall and Carter also highlighted his private actions.