Longtime Spotsylvania supervisor, businessman Hugh Cosner dies at 88

Hugh Cosner arrived in Spotsylvania County as a country store owner.
He eventually became a successful and wealthy Pizza Hut franchise owner, real estate investor and one of the county’s most influential politicians.
Cosner, who served 22 years as a Spotsylvania supervisor, died Tuesday. He was 88.
Cosner had battled health issues for years, but overcame them. So his recent illness didn’t seem a cause for concern to current county Supervisor Kevin Marshall.
“He’s been on death’s door for probably 10 years and he beat it,” Marshall said on Thursday. “I thought he had it beat this time.”
Marshall has known Cosner since Marshall was a child, calling him one of the toughest men he knew. His grandfather, Emmett Marshall, served for many years on the board alongside Cosner.
The younger Marshall called Cosner “a very caring and proud man” who “always had Spotsylvania County in his heart.” He praised Cosner as someone with “a wealth of knowledge” and someone he “could always call and ask any question I had.”
Cosner was a bit of a contradiction. As a supervisor, he was quoted more than once in news articles criticizing government, but by the time he left the board, he was considered the main cog of Spotsylvania’s government.
A January 1990 article that ran after he abruptly quit his post as supervisor described Cosner as “powerful” and “often controversial.” The article also noted that Cosner said he was tired of being bashed by the press, primarily The Free Lance–Star.
An accompanying article noted the controversy surrounding Cosner as supervisor, with critics questioning his objectivity when he, his friends and associates owned so much prime development land. Critics also accused him of using his power to settle scores.
But that same article noted that for every critic, Cosner had two supporters and he was immensely popular in his Lee Hill District.
Friend and foe alike noted Cosner’s energy, drive and ability to work through issues. In the article about Cosner leaving the board, fellow Supervisor Jean W. Jones said he didn’t hold grudges.
“After the heated arguments cooled off, we could always still talk,” she told the FLS. “I could always still go to him and ask him for advice.”
Mary Lee Carter, a current county Planning Commission member and former supervisor, echoed that sentiment on Thursday.
“He could be tough, but he was looking for a good outcome,” said Carter, who was chosen in 1990 as Cosner’s replacement on the board.
Carter emphasized Cosner’s energy and thirst for challenges, both for himself and to bring out the best in others.
“He had a sharp eye with great vision,” she said.
Cosner came to Spotsylvania County in the early 1960s and opened a general store in Post Oak. He turned that business venture into a successful chain of Pizza Huts while also investing in area real estate.
He won his first seat on the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors in 1967.
During his time on the board, Cosner is credited with helping develop improvements to the county’s utilities, which decreased the county’s dependence on Fredericksburg as the main commercial hub.
He lobbied to have the mall built in Spotsylvania and also pushed the county to buy the old FMC plant property after failing to entice buyers. That property is now an industrial park and something the county now sees as prime development property.
Cosner also played a pivotal role in keeping the mall property from being annexed by the city.
Although Cosner was known for his exploits as a businessman and politician, Marshall and Carter also highlighted his private actions.
Carter called him a “great friend” and said he helped many people and local organizations behind the scenes.
She recalled being appointed by Cosner to the county’s mental health board and his push to get more activity buses for students, saying those kind of things—“helping others”—were important to him. Carter added that he also was instrumental in getting free textbooks for county students.
Marshall noted that Cosner was “an unbelievable marksman” and turkey hunter, saying the former supervisor could toss a coin into the air and shoot it with a .22 rifle.
He added that Cosner was a tough man to negotiate with in business, but that he also “employed and helped a lot of families” and “did things that ain’t gonna be on paper.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
