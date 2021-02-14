LYNNE RICHARDSON: A takeaway from the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalists

EVEN if you’re not a fan of college football, you’ve probably heard of the Heisman Trophy.
The Heisman Trophy is the top award in college football, given to the player who epitomizes “great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.” It’s a big deal to win the Heisman.
In 2019, there were four finalists for the award: Joe Burrow of Louisiana State University, teammates Justin Fields and Chase Young of Ohio State University, and Jalen Hurts of the University of Oklahoma.
Burrow won the award, deservedly so as he had an incredible year, but my biggest takeaway was something that has very little to do with football. Burrow and Hurts, numbers 1 and 2 in the voting, transferred to LSU and Oklahoma, respectively, from Ohio State and Alabama, respectively.
So what?
If you go back and review the histories of both quarterbacks, you learn some interesting things. Burrow was playing second fiddle to other quarterbacks at Ohio State after having had a stellar high school career. But he never could become the starter.
Hurts had been the starter at Alabama and led them to the national championship game as a freshman, where they lost to Clemson. As a sophomore, he was 13–1 as the starter, leading them to another national championship game. However, he had a lackluster performance in the first half of the game against Georgia and was replaced in the second half by freshman Tua Tagovailoa. The freshman led the team to a win and Hurts lost his starting position the following year.
Both Burrow and Hurts could have just stayed where they were and finished their collegiate careers. But neither did.
After completing their undergraduate degrees, both were eligible to transfer and play immediately for other institutions if they were enrolled in graduate programs. So that’s what they did. Burrow left Ohio State for LSU and Hurts headed west for Oklahoma, leaving the Crimson Tide behind.
And what did they find? Redemption. While Burrow had a good first year as a transfer, in his second year, he led LSU to an undefeated season, capped by a national championship. Hurts became the starter at Oklahoma and regained his stature as a top quarterback in college football.
So why am I writing about Heisman trophy finalists in a management-oriented column? Because it’s a good reminder to look for a new pond in which to swim when you get stuck. Both young men had to make what must have been difficult decisions to leave their teams, friends, and universities to step into the unknown. But they did, and they flourished!
When you are feeling stymied in your role, do the best you can to grow. But remember Jim Collins’ suggestion in his book “Good to Great”: if you can’t get in the seat in the bus you believe you should be on, get off the bus. Both Burrow and Hurts left their buses and jumped on a different bus, not knowing exactly what might happen. But what happened with both guys was magic.