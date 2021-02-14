LYNNE RICHARDSON: A takeaway from the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalists

Both Burrow and Hurts could have just stayed where they were and finished their collegiate careers. But neither did.

After completing their undergraduate degrees, both were eligible to transfer and play immediately for other institutions if they were enrolled in graduate programs. So that’s what they did. Burrow left Ohio State for LSU and Hurts headed west for Oklahoma, leaving the Crimson Tide behind.

And what did they find? Redemption. While Burrow had a good first year as a transfer, in his second year, he led LSU to an undefeated season, capped by a national championship. Hurts became the starter at Oklahoma and regained his stature as a top quarterback in college football.

So why am I writing about Heisman trophy finalists in a management-oriented column? Because it’s a good reminder to look for a new pond in which to swim when you get stuck. Both young men had to make what must have been difficult decisions to leave their teams, friends, and universities to step into the unknown. But they did, and they flourished!