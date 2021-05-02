LYNNE RICHARDSON: Aids to ensure better productivity

My school had an audiology clinic. Students in the audiology degree program offered hearing tests for free. After making the appointment, I went across campus to get my first hearing test since my college orientation (yes, back in the old days we actually got a hearing test!). I put the headphones on and began the exam.

When the professor and student came in to review the results with me, I was not surprised to learn that I had “mild to moderate” hearing loss in both ears. They tested each ear individually. During the exam, you’re asked to click a device when you hear tones. There were periods when I realized I wasn’t clicking much, which told me I was probably missing a lot of the tones. It seems that I have a hard time hearing low tones and some high-pitched tones.

So I purchased hearing aids. They are expensive, but as I told someone recently, they are an “investment in relationships.” And the aids I wear last for years, so I think of the concept of amortization. With amortization, the annual cost is a bit more than a year’s worth of contact lenses, but again, I’m investing in relationships.

Let’s remove the stigma for wearing hearing aids. Just like aids to help us see better, hearing aids help you work better. You hear comments the first time and don’t have to ask people to repeat.

I am proud I figured out that I had a need and did something about it. Most people cannot see my hearing aids, but even if they could, I would not care. Just like my contact lenses, my hearing aids help me work more effectively. Reach out to me if you’d like to talk about how to improve your effectiveness by investing in better hearing!

Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.