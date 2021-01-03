LYNNE RICHARDSON: Apply to your organization

Also, why should a candidate have to share why he left his previous employer, especially when it was 30 years ago? Or his salary history? What does it really matter to you? Most people left an employer to take a job that was a promotion, gave them advancement opportunities, or paid them more.

It’s the rare person who got fired and, if reference checks are done, that should be revealed. I’m guessing that the job for which you are recruiting has a salary range attached to it. If a person has the credentials, qualifications and experiences you’re looking for, their previous salary should not factor into the negotiation.

I have noticed over the years that the signals organizations send in the recruitment process are terrific indicators as to how it will be to work there.

If it’s hard to apply because “this is the way we’ve always done it,” the odds are that’s the prevailing response for most things in the organization.

Your application will probably not be acknowledged and, if you reach out to ask the status, you either will not get a response at all or it will be a terse one. Conversely, if it’s easy to apply, hiring managers get back to you quickly, and you feel recruited, that’s a place you probably would like to work.