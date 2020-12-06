LYNNE RICHARDSON: Getting called on the carpet

AT SOME POINT,
most employees
make a mistake. And if the mistake is big enough, they are probably called into the supervisor’s office to hear about it.
So let’s back up. We all make mistakes. Most mistakes in the workplace are small enough to be corrected quickly and with little harm. But occasionally someone does something—or perhaps forgets to do something—that has a negative impact on the organization.
When this happens, a supervisor must keep his cool. Going to the cubicle and screaming at the negligent employee at the top of his lungs is NOT the appropriate protocol. Inviting the employee into the supervisor’s office or conference room where a private conversation can be held is the way to go.
After the door is closed and the transgression is shared, in as calm a voice as possible, the supervisor should give the employee a chance to respond. It should be very civil.
It is doubtful that the mistake is a surprise to the employee. He probably knew it was a mistake before the supervisor learned about what happened. The employee should admit that it happened, trying not to be defensive. Ideally, voices will remain at a moderate pitch with an absence of inappropriate language. And there should be no crying.
I had a conversation with a young friend who had been berated by her boss. She offered, “I took it and didn’t cry … at least not in front of him.” We get emotional when we have to admit our mistakes, plus we just don’t like disappointing people. I was proud that she kept it together while in the moment. You can fall apart later.
I’ve never made a huge mistake in the workplace such that a supervisor lost their temper with me, but I’ve certainly had an occasional tough conversation when I did something I shouldn’t have done. Sometimes my mistakes were out of ignorance, while others were just stupid decisions on my part. During my first deanship, I shared some data with external stakeholders without knowing that the university had rules about who could share data, and when. I was ignorant, but learned not to do it again.
Some people have made mistakes that put their organization in jeopardy. I know of a situation where private data was shared in an email to a large group of people. That employee created an embarrassment for the organization. Fortunately, it didn’t go beyond that. Then there are those people who make financial decisions that cost the company money, perhaps jeopardizing the survival of the organization.
To some degree, however, we want our employees to make mistakes, right? We have to be innovative in the workplace, and some creative ideas don’t work as we envision.
A friend shared this story:
If you have children, how did you react when, around age 1, the baby pulled itself up on the chair, took a couple of steps for the first time, then fell? Did you say, “Bad baby. You fell, so don’t ever try that again!” No. You said, “Good baby. Let’s try again!”
So mistakes are going to happen. Things are not always going to go as planned. How the mistake maker responds and learns is important. But how the supervisor reacts is also critical to the employee’s future success and initiative. If a conversation about a mistake degenerates into a shouting match, crying, slammed doors and the like, we have a bigger problem than the mistake. Keep it professional, and everyone can grow.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
