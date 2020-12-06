LYNNE RICHARDSON: Getting called on the carpet

AT SOME POINT,

most employees

make a mistake. And if the mistake is big enough, they are probably called into the supervisor’s office to hear about it.

So let’s back up. We all make mistakes. Most mistakes in the workplace are small enough to be corrected quickly and with little harm. But occasionally someone does something—or perhaps forgets to do something—that has a negative impact on the organization.

When this happens, a supervisor must keep his cool. Going to the cubicle and screaming at the negligent employee at the top of his lungs is NOT the appropriate protocol. Inviting the employee into the supervisor’s office or conference room where a private conversation can be held is the way to go.

After the door is closed and the transgression is shared, in as calm a voice as possible, the supervisor should give the employee a chance to respond. It should be very civil.

It is doubtful that the mistake is a surprise to the employee. He probably knew it was a mistake before the supervisor learned about what happened. The employee should admit that it happened, trying not to be defensive. Ideally, voices will remain at a moderate pitch with an absence of inappropriate language. And there should be no crying.