LYNNE RICHARDSON: How to handle your email

WE LIVE in a world of instant gratification.
When I think of my childhood, I remember having to wait until 6 p.m. or 10 p.m. to watch the news on television to learn what was going on in the world. But now we learn about something seconds after it happens.
We once had to wait, with great anticipation, for our favorite show on Thursday night. And the cliffhangers for those shows? We had to wait an entire season to find out what happened! In the age of Netflix, we can binge watch season after season in a weekend. We don’t have to wait for many things today.
Emails are a blessing and a curse when it comes to instant gratification. Most people will tell you that, in order to manage your time well, you should block out times of the day to attend to your emails. For example, maybe you begin the day cleaning up your email box from the last time you responded. And then later in the day, you attend to them in another time block (say, 2–2:30 or at the end of the workday). I know a few people who follow this model successfully.
Most of the rest of the world, however, responds within an hour or so—or maybe it just seems that way. We are addicted to email and that “ding” when the email hits our inbox is such a distraction that we feel compelled to respond almost immediately. Plus, we know people expect a fast response.
One idea to help would be to turn down the volume button on our computer. Of course, if you’re working at your computer, the email pops up in the lower right corner of your screen when it hits your inbox, so it would still distract you. But only if you let it.
A few emails require our immediate attention. Typically, those are in response to an important business matter, or they are important to the sender. I understand having to drop everything you’re doing to reply quickly.
But most emails are not emergencies. Some responses can wait until later in the day. I am a fan of responding within 24 hours. Or you could put an out-of-office message reply indicating why you cannot or will not respond until later.
And some emails? They may not require even an acknowledgement. You may have been copied on an email just to inform you that something is happening. Some emails are summaries of meetings held with a colleague. Occasionally—OK, probably more than occasionally—you might get emails that are irrelevant to your world. I try to unsubscribe if I recognize that I’ve received multiple emails from an organization in which I have no interest. And if you receive an email that requires acknowledgement, please don’t hit ‘reply all’ if there are others copied. That’s my biggest pet peeve.
Then there are the emails that are better left alone.
I once worked with a guy who sent “email bombs” to everyone in the organization. These bombs would blast someone, whether the person had done something blast-worthy or not. The sender never bothered to confirm whether something had actually happened. He would just fire and then wait for the fallout.
I resolved to not respond to such emails, other than perhaps to say that I would be happy to talk with the person in my office. That usually stopped more bombs.
I have, on occasion, not responded when doing so would cause me to say something that could never be recanted. Sometimes my mom’s advice, “If you can’t something nice, don’t say anything at all,” leads to the correct response.
I love email for so many reasons, but I also have worked with people who abuse the privilege. I admit I am too attached to email and would love to be smarter about when I respond. Sitting at a computer each day for eight hours has made it difficult to do anything but respond to the “dings.”
What email “rules” do you have?
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.