LYNNE RICHARDSON: It starts at the top

HAVE YOU ever been watched a football game when a fight broke out? Or when a player who just does his job by making a tackle hot-dogs after the play is over?
What about when you learn that someone has falsified information on a job application and is hired anyway?
How about when a high-profile executive exhibits behavior that is negative and newsworthy? How about when he’s fired, but then hired by another company?
Do you wonder what’s really going on?
It’s pretty simple. It all starts with folks at the top of the organization. And it’s not just what they say, but what they do that’s important to consider. The worst behavior tolerated will drive the culture for the entire group.
Managers in organizations create culture. Thinking about how this works in a home with young children will illustrate the point.
As children grow, they begin to realize that mom and dad don’t have all the answers. The child challenges the boundaries set by the parents, and the parents tell the child to stop. The defiant child ignores the parents. The parents reiterate the message, but this time add that some punishment will occur if the child’s behavior doesn’t change.
The child ignores the warning, yet the parents do not punish the child. What does the child learn?
Actions speak louder than words.
In organizations, that which is tolerated and valued creates the culture. So when the football players brawl or show off, it’s probably because they’ve been told not to, but with no consequences when they did. If I’m a coach and see the behavior that I’ve expressly told players not to exhibit, then I should pull the player out of the game.
How long he doesn’t play can be negotiated, but I should follow through so he sees that my actions and words are equivalent. Any other response, or no response at all, implicitly tells him this behavior is acceptable.
We’ve all heard of folks misrepresenting themselves on a résumé or job application. Perhaps the woman doesn’t get the job at one organization, but another organization will hire her. Why? Because she has some skill or ability or connection or credential that causes management to overlook the discrepancy on the application.
So what if she didn’t have that college degree she said she had? She set sales records at her last job, and we need someone who can sell. But what message does that send to the other employees? Cheaters win.
And lastly, when a high-profile person in an organization does something that is so embarrassing that he is fired, why in the world would another organization hire him into the same high-profile position?
It’s happened to presidents of universities, for sure, but it has happened in numerous industries. Evidently, boards of trustees or hiring managers are willing to overlook an indiscretion because of the amazing metrics the president delivered at the previous organization. Surely he won’t do something silly like again, right? They bet that this particular leopard will change his spots.
I’m a huge fan of discipline.
If we go back to the home example, setting the expectation early for children is key, with appropriate actions if children don’t deliver. Perhaps later in life they will be comfortable drawing some lines and creating some expectations when they are adults in supervisory roles.
And if they’re not? Then they should be coached.
If the lessons are ignored or the person just cannot deliver on the expectations, letting them go is best for the organization, no matter how good they are at other things.
Your culture depends on it. Everyone is watching.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.