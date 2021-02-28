LYNNE RICHARDSON: It starts at the top

Actions speak louder than words.

In organizations, that which is tolerated and valued creates the culture. So when the football players brawl or show off, it’s probably because they’ve been told not to, but with no consequences when they did. If I’m a coach and see the behavior that I’ve expressly told players not to exhibit, then I should pull the player out of the game.

How long he doesn’t play can be negotiated, but I should follow through so he sees that my actions and words are equivalent. Any other response, or no response at all, implicitly tells him this behavior is acceptable.

We’ve all heard of folks misrepresenting themselves on a résumé or job application. Perhaps the woman doesn’t get the job at one organization, but another organization will hire her. Why? Because she has some skill or ability or connection or credential that causes management to overlook the discrepancy on the application.

So what if she didn’t have that college degree she said she had? She set sales records at her last job, and we need someone who can sell. But what message does that send to the other employees? Cheaters win.