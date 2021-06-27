LYNNE RICHARDSON: Learn to make good decisions by making bad ones first

MANY years ago, a reporter asked Walmart founder Sam Walton, “How did you become so successful?” Walton answered, “I’ve made a lot of good decisions.”
The follow-up question by the reporter was then, “How did you learn to make good decisions?” Walton simply replied, “By making a lot of bad decisions.”
Can you relate to this? I certainly can.
I grew up in an era where my parents expected me to do my best and were by my side as I navigated childhood decisions. But they let me make the decisions. Occasionally my discernment in determining what to do wasn’t as “adult” as I would have hoped. Candidly, I messed up more than a few times.
But all was not lost! I learned from my mistakes. And that’s how I started making better decisions.
As a person who has worked with traditional college age students for the past four decades, I’ve observed in recent years that many young people have never been given the opportunity to make decisions on their own. Their well-meaning parents, not understanding the growth that comes through decision making, have interceded and made decisions for them. Now we have many young people who have never failed or made a bad decision. Without these experiences, how can they possibly learn to make good decisions, once away from parental supervision?
I hear stories from my middle and high school teacher friends. A student doesn’t do homework or perform well on tests. A ‘bad’ grade on the report card is sent home. Instead of addressing the issue with the student at home, the parent storms the school, blaming the teacher for their child’s poor grades. In my mind, the student made a bad decision (or two or three!) to not do homework and/or study and should have to deal with the consequences. But some parents don’t see it that way. They see their child’s performance as a reflection on themselves, so to maintain a positive reputation among their peers, the parents blame the school, not the student.
Additionally, some parents erase consequences of actions for some kids. For parents who did have rules, many of their children knew that breaking the rules had no negative impact. Sneak out after curfew and get caught sneaking back in at 4 a.m.? No matter what Mom and Dad said they were going to do, the kid knew nothing was going to happen. What does that teach kids?
Of course, in the workplace, some managers don’t let their employees make decisions. Micromanagers are alive and well. By not allowing their folks to make decisions, how will the employees learn how to make good decisions one day? They won’t, which ultimately will hurt the organization.
“But they won’t make the right decision,” a micromanaging supervisor might say. Maybe not, but then the supervisor has the opportunity to coach the employee.
I’m guessing Sam Walton’s parents allowed him to grow up making his own decisions. After years of honing his decision making skills, he made more good ones than bad. When he founded Walmart as a “five and dime,” I expect he made his share of poor decisions related to inventory to carry, price points for the merchandise, who to hire/fire, and the like. But as he said to the reporter, making bad decisions led to making good decisions which led to his success.
So take a good look at your parenting (if your children are still home) and managing (for those in the workplace) skills. Do you give those in your life the opportunity to make decisions? If not, you might want to reconsider, if you want them to be successful!
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.