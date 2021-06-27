LYNNE RICHARDSON: Learn to make good decisions by making bad ones first

I hear stories from my middle and high school teacher friends. A student doesn’t do homework or perform well on tests. A ‘bad’ grade on the report card is sent home. Instead of addressing the issue with the student at home, the parent storms the school, blaming the teacher for their child’s poor grades. In my mind, the student made a bad decision (or two or three!) to not do homework and/or study and should have to deal with the consequences. But some parents don’t see it that way. They see their child’s performance as a reflection on themselves, so to maintain a positive reputation among their peers, the parents blame the school, not the student.

Additionally, some parents erase consequences of actions for some kids. For parents who did have rules, many of their children knew that breaking the rules had no negative impact. Sneak out after curfew and get caught sneaking back in at 4 a.m.? No matter what Mom and Dad said they were going to do, the kid knew nothing was going to happen. What does that teach kids?

Of course, in the workplace, some managers don’t let their employees make decisions. Micromanagers are alive and well. By not allowing their folks to make decisions, how will the employees learn how to make good decisions one day? They won’t, which ultimately will hurt the organization.