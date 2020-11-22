LYNNE RICHARDSON: More than physical appearance

But there are other ways you can make a first impression.

My first meeting with you may be through a virtual platform. Your appearance is still relevant, but what about your background? Do I see an unmade bed in your background? Maybe there are many distractions on your wall. Or perhaps your computer’s camera is in the bottom left corner and I have a weird angle of your face as you look at your screen. Can I hear you? There are many things to consider.

What about if our first contact is via email or LinkedIn? If you send me a message via either platform that is full or typographical or grammatical errors, I’ve just formed a negative impression of you.

Ditto when you send me a résumé and cover letter for a position in my organization. Most of us assume that your résumé is your best effort, so if you’re sharing a document that is full of errors, why would I want to consider you for a job? My first impression is that you lack attention to detail and I don’t want to knowingly hire someone who shows me that characteristic.

So please consider all of these concerns as you are meeting someone for the first time, whether face-to-face, virtually, or through the written word. These are all things you can control.

Can you overcome a poor first impression? Probably, but it will almost certainly take some time. If you can control all the issues shared here, why should you exhibit anything that would cause someone to have a negative impression of you? And that’s the point.

Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.