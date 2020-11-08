LYNNE RICHARDSON: Recharging your Batteries

We’ve probably all read about, and many have experienced, Zoom exhaustion. For whatever reason, jumping on and off of Zoom calls for hours on end Monday through Friday is depleting our energy levels more than face-to-face meetings ever have. So if we’re going to do our best work, we have to make time to recharge our batteries.
We will not be our best or perform at our highest ability if our battery level goes to zero. You’d never think to allow that to happen to your smartphone, so why in the world would you let that happen to your body? But we see it often.
People say they are too busy to stop and take care of themselves. And not just during a pandemic. Studies show people spend more money on taking care of their cars than they do taking care of themselves.
We’ve all known the “very important person” who could not take personal leave days because his absence would result in his organization falling apart. At least, that’s what he thought.
If any organization fails because of one person’s absence, we’re all in trouble. The whole idea behind any organization that is not a sole proprietorship is that people work together to get things done. If I cannot leave for a day, a week, or longer, I’m not hiring the right people or properly delegating responsibility to them. And that’s another set of issues.
Every organization I know gives its employees days off. Most people get two “weekend” days off per week, even though those days may not be on Saturday and Sunday. But we all know people who are so “important” that they have to work every weekend. I’m not talking about the occasional Saturday or Sunday to catch up, get ahead, or work an event. I’m jabbing at the people who cannot take a day off, ever.
As part of our benefits, we get vacation days or paid time off. My favorite organizations are those that require you to use it or lose it. But many “important” people never take it. I don’t get that.
I know that I am a much more productive person when I have rested. Whether that’s a weekend that I ignored my emails or a week off while I took a short trip, I return to work full of energy to tackle the work ahead. There have been occasions in my career when I’ve worked several weekends in a row. I know I tried my best during the regular work days, but there’s no way that my attitude was as positive, or that I performed as well during that time period. I get why we have leave. And I use it.
What about you? Are you too important to take a day off? Or have you just developed workaholic tendencies that you need to break? Did you not hire employees who can cover for you while you are out? Have you not developed hobbies that provide a respite from your work? Do you need to develop new friends who will want to hang out with you on weekends?
Whatever your reason for working all the time, you need to address it now. If you don’t, how do you think you will ever be able to retire, even when you have buckets of money? Oh, that’s right. You won’t. And that will be sad. So recharge your batteries, as appropriate, and encourage those around you to do the same. Our organizations will be better for it.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.