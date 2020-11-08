LYNNE RICHARDSON: Recharging your Batteries

We’ve probably all read about, and many have experienced, Zoom exhaustion. For whatever reason, jumping on and off of Zoom calls for hours on end Monday through Friday is depleting our energy levels more than face-to-face meetings ever have. So if we’re going to do our best work, we have to make time to recharge our batteries.

We will not be our best or perform at our highest ability if our battery level goes to zero. You’d never think to allow that to happen to your smartphone, so why in the world would you let that happen to your body? But we see it often.

People say they are too busy to stop and take care of themselves. And not just during a pandemic. Studies show people spend more money on taking care of their cars than they do taking care of themselves.

We’ve all known the “very important person” who could not take personal leave days because his absence would result in his organization falling apart. At least, that’s what he thought.

If any organization fails because of one person’s absence, we’re all in trouble. The whole idea behind any organization that is not a sole proprietorship is that people work together to get things done. If I cannot leave for a day, a week, or longer, I’m not hiring the right people or properly delegating responsibility to them. And that’s another set of issues.