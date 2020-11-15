LYNNE RICHARDSON: Rethinking recommendation questions

Was there a way Dave could have asked the question that would have addressed more of what the search committee had evidently expressed as a concern? And in a way that wasn’t gender-biased? Of course.

There are questions that cannot be asked in interviews, from a legal perspective. But I’m guessing that every woman I know—and probably more than a handful of men—have been asked them regardless.

I was once asked in front of about 60 people what kind of work my husband did. I’ve had people express shock, and then embarrassment, when they assumed my husband was the candidate instead of me. Each of us has implicit biases, even women considering other women for jobs.

If situations are going to continue to improve—and I have seen improvement in my 40 years in the workplace—we must attend to the details. I challenge you to review the list of questions you ask candidates for positions in your organization. Are they appropriate for men and women? If not, how can you get the information you need about the person without showing a potential bias?