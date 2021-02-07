LYNNE RICHARDSON: Status quo or need to grow?

YEARS ago, I was in a meeting with the heads of about 10 manufacturing organizations in my community. One of the few memories I have of that meeting was when one of the men shared his inability to get some of his employees to accept promotions. When he said that, others nodded their heads, but I didn’t understand. So I asked.
He said most of the people who worked on the assembly line in his plant, while sometimes bored with their work, were happy to leave the plant at the end of their shift and not have to worry about work until their next shift. They loved being able to go home in the late afternoon and coach their kids’ teams, ride bikes with the family or grill out without the chance of getting a call about something happening at work. They didn’t want to be responsible for returning to work to address a problem outside their shift. They were willing to forego the opportunity to increase their pay for the freedom to leave work behind every day.
While I understood that sentiment, the thought of spending eight hours packing boxes or adding a piece to a product, day after day, month after month, sounded like misery to me.
But these guys evidently thought boredom was a reasonable price to pay for their lifestyle.
On the other end of the spectrum are people who jump from position to position, and sometimes organization to organization, because they cannot stand to be bored. That’s challenging, too, for their employer as well as their family.
They just arrive at a place, learn the job and settle in, then leave for greener pastures. Perhaps it’s for more challenging assignments, or maybe they jump ship for more money. But leave they do.
It’s been my experience that most of us are somewhere in the middle of the continuum. We’re not ready to drop everything and make a move when we get bored, but we also cannot stomach the repetitive nature of some work.
I lean toward the “drop everything” end of the continuum, as I don’t like to be bored. But due to family needs, among other things, I wasn’t willing to change jobs often.
Where do you stand?
Many organizations do a terrific job of providing growth opportunities for their employees. When an employee is ready to learn something new or take on additional responsibilities, the supervisor provides a new challenge. And if the supervisor cannot or will not do that, the restless employee should look for it elsewhere.
If the place where you work hasn’t thought about helping employees grow, managers are probably scratching their heads wondering why people would leave their fabulous organization. My guess is the signals were there, but the supervisor either wasn’t paying attention or just didn’t care.
And dare I remind you that it’s quite expensive to lose good employees? When you consider the lost productivity while the position is vacant and the costs of recruiting, training, and assimilating the new employee into the organization, wouldn’t it make more sense to try and keep the good workers who want to grow?
While I don’t understand the folks who are happy with status quo jobs, I try to understand their positions. And those who crave routine should try to understand people like me who need growth. There’s room for all of us in most organizations.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.