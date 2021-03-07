LYNNE RICHARDSON: Two basic management styles

Do you get my point? The dean was comfortable with one big project at a time. And while that can be OK, it can take years for needed changes to occur. Such an approach can be bad when the organization needs to have things happen more rapidly.

Some managers work concurrently.

There are deans who tackle multiple large projects at the same time. They get necessary tasks accomplished now rather than waiting until they are comfortable. A new dean may walk in, take a look around and see three major initiatives that need to be done in the first two years. A dean comfortable with addressing each of them would do her homework, figure out how to juggle all three projects with the least amount of disruption to the organization and get to work.

Things might appear frantic at times and staff might feel like they are living through a whirlwind, but things are happening. It may be too much for some employees, but perfect for others.

Organizations need to select managers that fit their needs. If the organization is in good shape with no major issues on the horizon, a manager who approaches projects sequentially might be OK. If major changes are needed, and soon, a manager comfortable with multiple projects going concurrently might be a better choice.