LYNNE RICHARDSON: Two basic management styles

I KNOW, and have known, many business deans. Through those professional relationships, I’ve learned something that applies to my industry, but also to plenty of other industries.
Managers either work sequentially or concurrently. What do I mean? I’ll use my own experiences to illustrate. Either method can work, but what is best depends on what the organization needs.
Any manager should expect a learning curve, and a honeymoon period, when they start at a new job. People will cut you slack as you figure out what your job actually is and how to most effectively do it. But after three to six months, folks expect to start seeing some action. Perhaps new initiatives begin or a tough decision is made regarding how work is done.
Many managers are tentative about making waves, so they dip their toe in the water and try something small to begin. And that’s OK. But what’s not OK is if big decisions need to be made and the manager is unwilling to make them. But once a few smaller actions have been taken, then what?
Most managers do things sequentially.
Let’s say a dean has been in the job for 10 years. After the honeymoon period is over, the dean tackled the need for curriculum changes, which took two years. After that was resolved, he focused for a couple of years on building international relationships so that faculty and students could do exchanges. By that time, the business school building was getting a bit shabby, so she raised money from donors and renovated the building. That took a couple of years.
Do you get my point? The dean was comfortable with one big project at a time. And while that can be OK, it can take years for needed changes to occur. Such an approach can be bad when the organization needs to have things happen more rapidly.
Some managers work concurrently.
There are deans who tackle multiple large projects at the same time. They get necessary tasks accomplished now rather than waiting until they are comfortable. A new dean may walk in, take a look around and see three major initiatives that need to be done in the first two years. A dean comfortable with addressing each of them would do her homework, figure out how to juggle all three projects with the least amount of disruption to the organization and get to work.
Things might appear frantic at times and staff might feel like they are living through a whirlwind, but things are happening. It may be too much for some employees, but perfect for others.
Organizations need to select managers that fit their needs. If the organization is in good shape with no major issues on the horizon, a manager who approaches projects sequentially might be OK. If major changes are needed, and soon, a manager comfortable with multiple projects going concurrently might be a better choice.
Years ago, my other dean colleagues and I were interviewing a potential candidate for a vacant dean position at my school. We asked: “What will you do in your first 100 days on the job?” We got this response: “Oh, for the first year, I would be on a listening tour. I wouldn’t make any decisions for at least a year.”
Knowing that changes needed to occur quickly, we decided he was not going to be our choice. Our take was that he would be, once he began making decisions in a year, a sequential dean. And that was not what was needed.
What type of manager are you? And have you ever thought about considering what type works best for your needs when hiring? It’s an important consideration, for both the manager and organization.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.