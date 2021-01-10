LYNNE RICHARDSON: We learn from failure

There are many famous people who have not been successful the first—or umpteenth—time they tried something. For example, between 1843 and 1855, R.H. Macy opened four retail dry goods stores. All four stores failed, but Macy learned what not to do the next time, and ultimately created a chain, anchored by the flagship store in New York City.

You might have heard that early in her career, Oprah Winfrey was fired from her first news anchor job. She had already overcome incredible challenges. She was born to a teen mom, suffered abuse from age 9 and got pregnant at 14. She eventually thrived in college as a communications major. Her first job in Nashville led to an anchor job in Baltimore. The show’s ratings were not what the station expected, so she was fired. But she learned a lot about what was important to her, and ultimately created “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Today, Winfrey runs a media empire.

Thomas Edison famously said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” He also reminded us that “many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” As an inventor, Edison was privy to failure, as that’s what inventors deal with every day. But he kept returning to the laboratory and ultimately his name was on 1,093 patents.