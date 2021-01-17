LYNNE RICHARDSON: What to do when you are not selected

YOU APPLIED for your dream job. Or maybe it wasn’t your dream job, but a reliable paycheck. But you were not selected. Maybe you didn’t even make it to an interview. How do you react?
I generally tend to look on “rejections” like this positively. There’s a reason you weren’t hired, and it might be good that you are not working at this organization at this time. I tend to subscribe to the idea that when a door closes, a window opens. So keep looking for that open window.
But most of us get our feelings hurt, especially if we’ve made it deep into the interview process. And that’s not unusual, nor is it a terribly bad thing to be disappointed by this perceived rejection.
Admittedly, it might have been more than perception. You were rejected, after all. Well, maybe not. I talk with many people in a variety of levels in organizations who don’t get selected for a new position. There are so many reasons why folks don’t get selected.
One reason is that there truly was someone whose background, credentials, experiences and degrees were a better fit with the organization than yours. I remind the person not selected to take a look at who was selected to see what they brought to the organization that perhaps other candidates did not. Generally, that helps put things into perspective. But it still hurts.
Something else to consider is that you are not as qualified as you think you are. I talk with many people who want to become a business dean in a university one day. We talk a lot about fit—how would a search committee see your background as related to the university? For a variety of reasons, having little to nothing to do with fit, people apply for jobs.
What do I mean? I’ve known candidates who were at smaller institutions, where the focus is on excellent teaching, apply to large research-oriented institutions. Having worked at both types of schools, there’s a world of difference between them. Yes, the dean in both places is responsible for budgets, personnel, fundraising, recruiting, accreditation, facilities, and the like, but there are differences, too.
At the smaller school, the dean is more hands-on, while at the big school, there are staff to delegate many activities to. And the scale of operations is impactful as well—you can actually get to know some students and all of the faculty and staff at the smaller school, while that might be nearly impossible at a larger institution.
If your experiences are at a smaller school, the search committee at the large school is going to wonder how you might be able to understand the job, much less deliver on it. The same would be true if a large school administrator applied to a smaller school.
But people apply to organizations all the time because of things they believe are important. For example, it might be location. Maybe the person has always wanted to live in Boise, Idaho, so applies without meeting many of the qualifications.
Maybe you already work in the organization and think it’s “your turn” for the promotion. So you apply, but you’re not ready for the next step. Or the message from the top is that they want new ideas, and you’ve really never shared a creative thought in the five years you’ve worked there.
When people reach out to me when they didn’t get selected, I remind them to consider their fit with the organization’s expectations. What does the job description expect? And how many of the qualifications does the person, if we’re being objective, meet?
At the end of the day, it’s been my experience that things work out. I’ve had my share of disappointments in searches and, a year or so later, realized I had dodged the proverbial bullet. When I wasn’t selected, I asked for feedback, learned from my experience, refined my search, and applied again when I thought the opportunity would be good for me. And that’s good advice for each of us!
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.