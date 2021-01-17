LYNNE RICHARDSON: What to do when you are not selected

YOU APPLIED for your dream job. Or maybe it wasn’t your dream job, but a reliable paycheck. But you were not selected. Maybe you didn’t even make it to an interview. How do you react?

I generally tend to look on “rejections” like this positively. There’s a reason you weren’t hired, and it might be good that you are not working at this organization at this time. I tend to subscribe to the idea that when a door closes, a window opens. So keep looking for that open window.

But most of us get our feelings hurt, especially if we’ve made it deep into the interview process. And that’s not unusual, nor is it a terribly bad thing to be disappointed by this perceived rejection.

Admittedly, it might have been more than perception. You were rejected, after all. Well, maybe not. I talk with many people in a variety of levels in organizations who don’t get selected for a new position. There are so many reasons why folks don’t get selected.

One reason is that there truly was someone whose background, credentials, experiences and degrees were a better fit with the organization than yours. I remind the person not selected to take a look at who was selected to see what they brought to the organization that perhaps other candidates did not. Generally, that helps put things into perspective. But it still hurts.

