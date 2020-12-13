LYNNE RICHARDSON: When redundancies are good

I told them that everyone was responsible for learning how to do everything, as we needed redundancies in the office. We weren’t waiting for people to return to get work done any longer. While it was a shock, they gradually adapted to the new expectation, although I cannot say all of them liked it.

Redundancies are important in volunteer work as well. I’m in a service organization with many people who have assumed roles over the years.

For example, Jerome always leads a major annual fundraiser, while Frances has led another fundraiser for years. The same people do the same jobs, year in and year out. While that can be healthy to a point, I always wonder what would happen if, in this case, either Jerome or Frances is unable to do the work.

Illness, accidents, work pressures, and family needs might require someone else to step in. If Jerome and Frances weren’t available to coach me in what to do, I’m confident I would get the work done, but it probably would create a lot of unnecessary angst for me and the other volunteers. At least two—and ideally more—people should know what to do, just in case. You hope nothing horrible ever happens, but we don’t know.

The last example is more personal.