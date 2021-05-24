M.C. Dean launches second phase of Caroline expansion

M.C. Dean announced Monday that it has broken ground on a new 84,000-square-foot expansion at its modular manufacturing and systems integration facility in Caroline County.

The groundbreaking marks the second phase of the $25 million expansion program at the Center for Innovation and Industry in Caroline County that the company announced in 2019. The facility, which is expected to open this fall, will increase production of M.C. Dean's line of modular electrical buildings rooms and assemblies for project and construction sites across the United States.

The expansion will increase production and manufacturing space for M.C. Dean's line of ModularMEP units to more than 300,000 square feet. Chief Executive Officer Bill Dean said the company has exceeded growth projections, adding 150 jobs and doubling its enclosed production space in two years.

M.C. Dean opened the Caroline manufacturing center in 2006 and has expanded it three times.

"M.C. Dean has helped Caroline County become a technology employment center in the region, stimulating growth, while adding capital improvements that allow further development on the site,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Reginald Underwood.