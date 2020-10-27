Merritt starts work on two industrial buildings at Quantico Corporate Center

Merritt Properties announced this week that it has broken ground on the first of two flex/light industrial buildings at the Quantico Corporate Center in North Stafford.

Once fully developed, Merritt Business Park will total 171,000 square feet of single-story, 18-foot clear space. The first 90,000-square-foot building is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, the company said in a news release.

Merritt is a development company with 17 million square feet of commercial real estate throughout Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

Quantico Corporate Center off Interstate 95 is home to a number of defense and technology companies and federal government offices.