Merritt starts work on two industrial buildings at Quantico Corporate Center
Merritt

Rendering of Merritt Properties plan for buildings at Quantico Corporate Center. 

 Merritt Properties

Merritt Properties announced this week that it has broken ground on the first of two flex/light industrial buildings at the Quantico Corporate Center in North Stafford.

Once fully developed, Merritt Business Park will total 171,000 square feet of single-story, 18-foot clear space. The first 90,000-square-foot building is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, the company said in a news release.

Merritt is a development company with 17 million square feet of commercial real estate throughout Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

Quantico Corporate Center off Interstate 95 is home to a number of defense and technology companies and federal government offices.

