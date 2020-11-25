New 7-Eleven will replace aged Falmouth store

The 7–Eleven convenience store located at the corner of Deacon and Leeland Roads in southern Stafford County is going away, but a brand new 7-Eleven will take its place.

The aging 2,000-square-foot structure, a fixture in Falmouth since 1978, is scheduled for demolition in August.

The new store will feature a canopied, six-island, 12 pump fueling area.

Jeff Harvey, planning and zoning director, told county supervisors on Tuesday, the new fueling area will be located in the center of the parcel to allow “good circulation of traffic in the area.”

The new structure, which will offer about 3,500 square feet of shopping space inside, will be situated just east of the current building, positioned perpendicular to Deacon Road.

The two acre parcel will get fresh landscaping, and the two entrances to the store from Leeland and Deacon Roads will be reconstructed and moved further away from the intersection.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.