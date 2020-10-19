 Skip to main content
New assisted living facility slated for southern Stafford
New assisted living facility slated for southern Stafford

The Vistas at Ferry Farm
James Baron

A brand new 141,000-square-foot senior living facility planned for southern Stafford will help extend the county's Belmont–Ferry Farm trail.

Called The Vistas at Ferry Farm, the 134-unit, three-story facility will be built between Naomi Road and State Route 3. Charles Payne, Jr., the attorney representing the project's builder, Doug Janney, said the project will take 24 to 36 months to complete.

Payne said the The Vistas at Ferry Farm will be “mostly independent living, with some assisted living and memory care.” Payne told supervisors the new facility will bring about 190 jobs.

Earlier this month, supervisors voted unanimously to rezone seven acres of agricultural land to accommodate the new project. Principal Planner Mike Zuraf told supervisors that eight small, single-family homes currently sit on some of the site and several are in “a deteriorated condition.”

A portion of Stafford’s Belmont–Ferry Farm trail, which currently ends at the Chatham Bridge, will be extended as part of the construction project. Janney will build the portion of the trail running parallel to the new senior living facility along Naomi Road.

Supervisor Tom Coen anticipates the county will complete the rest of the trail to eventually end at Cool Springs Road. Payne said the portion of the trail provided by the developer will save the county over $500,000 in construction costs.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

