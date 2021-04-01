New Business

Finesse Salon Studios recently opened in Spotsylvania County's Cosner. Owner Jason Richards said his tenants will get larger individual studio spaces as well as a dedicated waiting area for guests, a decorated owners lounge with kitchenette, an on-site laundry room and an integrated smart phone app to book appointments and process payments.

Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant is opening a second Fredericksburg location, this one in the Central Park shopping center. According to city officials, the restaurant has leased nearly 2,700 square feet at 1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway (the former BurgerIM space). They plan to open in mid-April.

Fredericksburg-based Jarrell Properties Inc. has submitted plans for the redevelopment of a mobile home park off U.S. 1 into an office-oriented development. According to Fredericksburg’s Department of Economic Development, the plans for Cowan Station in the city call for eight one-story brick buildings of 6,500 square feet each on the nine acres across U.S. 1 from the Cowan Crossing development.

Coffee Bar 1010 recently opened at the Quantico Corporate Center in Stafford County. The restaurant offers a full range of specialty coffees, craft beers on tap, wine by the glass or bottle as well as breakfast and lunch.