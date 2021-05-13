New businesses coming to Fredericksburg area

Maggie’s, a quick-serve sandwich shop, is opening at 820 Caroline St.

The Popcorn Bag, which also has a location in Eagle Village, is opening inside The Made in Virginia Store at 920 Caroline St. Sprelly, which had been located there, is planning to relocate to 1501 Princess Anne St.

A garden center called From, Mondays opened at 709 Caroline St.

J2’s Restaurant and Lounge opened at 218 William St.

A vintage clothing store called Re-incorporated opened at 907 Caroline St.

Mellow Mushroom and Blue Cow Ice Cream opened at Liberty Place on William Street downtown.

That’s My Dress Bridal, is opening a second area location in the Central Park shopping center at 1370 Carl D. Silver Parkway. The other location is in Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

Domoishi, a chain restaurant that serves a variety of Asian cuisines, is opening in the city’s Cowan Crossing commercial center at 1605 Jefferson Davis Highway.