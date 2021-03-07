New businesses in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Economic Development officials have listed several new businesses which have either just opened or are coming soon to spots in the city.

Reclaim Arcade is scheduled to open at 2324 Plank Road in Fredericksburg’s Gateway Center shopping center off State Route 3. The business says it’s a “retro-modern entertainment venue merging popular vintage arcade games and pinball of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s with a modern atmosphere.” The venue features more than 50 arcade games, including Asteroids, Donkey Kong, Galaga, Mario Bros., Mortal Kombat, Super Punch Out and Ms. Pac Man.

Wren & Sparrow, a store focused on “supporting the backyard bird-feeding community,” has opened downtown at 807 Caroline St. The business sells bird feeders, bird houses, birdseed and other supplies.

Another new arrival in the city is a Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant at the Eagle Village shopping center, offering dine-in, carry-out and outdoor dining.

A business due to open soon is America’s Best Wings, set to go into the former Dixie Bones BBQ Post location at 1917 Plank Road in Fredericksburg. The restaurant has locations throughout the state, including one in Stafford County.