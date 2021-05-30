 Skip to main content
New businesses opening in the Fredericksburg area
A look at business openings and other business developments in the Fredericksburg area.

Burke & Herbert Bank, headquartered in Alexandria, recently announced the planned openings of two locations in the region. Its Fredericksburg headquarters at 417 Wolfe St. will open soon. Later in the summer, the bank plans to open another branch at 2521 Cowan Blvd.

Starting June 1, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty will be rebranded as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. The company will continue to operate offices on Kings Highway and Plank Road in Fredericksburg, and Center Street in Stafford.

Pure Barre, a dance studio franchise, is opening a new location in Stafford County at 1630 Publix Way, Suite 120. The new studio is being opened by instructor Kim Salzano.

—Rob Hedelt

