New city program will highlight diversity in Fredericksburg businesses

A new program is celebrating the diversity of Fredericksburg businesses by featuring two of them per week and releasing a monthly compilation video.
FXBG Diverse City is an educational and promotional effort of the city’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism and the Economic Development Authority. The latter kicked in $5,000 for marketing costs.
The program is designed to focus on different categories each month from February through June, beginning with black-owned businesses in February in coordination with Black History Month. The program will then feature businesses owned by women during Women’s History Month in March, minority-owned businesses for Celebrate Diversity Month in April, small businesses during Small Business Month in May and LGBTQIA+-owned businesses for LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June.
EDA members and city staffers helped create the project, but the look, feel and daily operation of FXBG Diverse City is largely the work of Lily Eghtessad, who was a University of Mary Washington intern with the department last year. She said the program’s aim is to demonstrate what makes Fredericksburg’s business community special by celebrating the diversity that exists within it.
“It’s a simple program, really, giving different business owners within these categories of diversity a platform to share their stories,” she said. “We’ll simply ask them to talk about where they came from, what aspirations they had for their businesses and how things are going. We won’t change or edit their stories, but simply provide this platform.”
Eghtessad said FXBG Diverse City will share those stories via pictures and interviews on the city’s visitfred.com site and on the Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism Facebook and Instagram pages. She plans to feature a business every Tuesday and Saturday.
Eghtessad said that when work on the program kicked off in January, it quickly became apparent that one of the goals needed to be finding different kinds of businesses to provide some diversity within each category of diversity.
“We didn’t want to have four or five restaurants or a bunch of the same type of retail shops in the same categories,” she said.
Eghtessad said that it was helpful that one of the first city businesses profiled had created a Virginia Black Business Directory.
The directory, published by NIRAY, a custom website and graphic design company, helped her get the first month of profiles scheduled.
Eghtessad said she and a photographer visit each business.
“All of them have been receptive and excited to share their stories, how they became business owners in Fredericksburg,” she said. “It’s interesting that for many I’ve interviewed at this point, starting their particular businesses wasn’t the initial plan. I ask about how they got there, and what they’d like to see for their business going forward.”
So far, the postings include interviews with Antoine Carey, the owner of a barbershop called Faded and Company; Ernisha Hall and Tracey Hall, owners of NIRAY; and Carolyn Gipson, who owns the Jus Pop’N popcorn shop downtown.
Eghtessad said when possible, the visit happens in person, but that when COVID-19 is a concern, they get in touch virtually.
“For the barbershop, we took a safe tour of his space and were able to watch and photograph as he gave someone a haircut,” she said. “That really helped.”
Economic Development Director Bill Freehling, said he thinks the Diverse City program will be a boon both to the businesses featured and the community at large. He hopes residents will gain a better appreciation for the diversity of the city’s businesses.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415