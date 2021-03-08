New convenience stores and restaurants coming to Stafford

Stafford supervisors have approved two new convenience stores in the county, as well as a strip of new drive-thru restaurants near Embry Mill.

Mike Zuraf, principal planner for the county, told supervisors at their meeting last week that a Wawa convenience store is slated to be built at the northeast corner of Cranes Corner Road and U.S. 1.

With its fueling canopy oriented toward U.S. 1, the new store will feature 20 fuel pumps and about 6,000 square feet of retail space. The store will have entry and exit points along northbound U.S. 1, as well as an access point from Cranes Corner Road.

Zuraf said the store will add about 4,600 vehicles per day to the intersection near Stafford High School. He said travel lanes around the intersection will be reconfigured and traffic signals will be adjusted to allow “adequate” traffic flow in and around the intersection.

Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors a Royal Farms convenience store with 16 fuel pumps will be built at the corner of Warrenton Road and Commerce Parkway. Harvey said a new traffic signal and improved traffic lanes at the intersection will keep traffic moving. He anticipates slight delays at the intersection, which will see an additional 2,157 vehicles per day.