New development bringing retail, more traffic to Stafford

Jeff Harvey, planning and zoning director, told supervisors preparations for public utility connections, as well as land clearing and grading, is underway to level the site and install concrete pads in anticipation of the development.

Although traffic improvements in the area will include additional turn lanes and through lanes, as well as sidewalks to accommodate pedestrian traffic, vehicular traffic is expected to increase by 24,000 trips per day in and around the already-congested area.

But adding turn lanes doesn’t seem to completely solve the traffic congestion problem. Harvey told supervisors the level of service in the area would decline from its current C grade to a D.

“Overall, the level of service would be degraded, even with all these improvements,” said Harvey. “There are some turning movements that get better and some get worse, but overall, the level of service does decline.”

Harvey also told supervisors the planned roadway expansion adjacent to the county courthouse is another project in the works that should help improve traffic flow through the area.