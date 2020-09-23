 Skip to main content
New Dunkin' to open in Spotsylvania
New Dunkin' to open in Spotsylvania

Coffee and doughnut company Dunkin’ tentatively expects to open a new Spotsylvania County location in November.

The building is under construction next to the Lidl at 5455 Plank Road.

“This new restaurant will not be replacing the location at 3730 Plank Road or any other nearby Dunkin' restaurants,” said company spokesman Guy Rudiger.

There are three Dunkin’ locations in Spotsylvania, two in Stafford County and two in Fredericksburg, one of which is inside the Walmart in Central Park shopping center.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

