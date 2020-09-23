New Dunkin' to open in Spotsylvania

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coffee and doughnut company Dunkin’ tentatively expects to open a new Spotsylvania County location in November.

The building is under construction next to the Lidl at 5455 Plank Road.

“This new restaurant will not be replacing the location at 3730 Plank Road or any other nearby Dunkin' restaurants,” said company spokesman Guy Rudiger.

There are three Dunkin’ locations in Spotsylvania, two in Stafford County and two in Fredericksburg, one of which is inside the Walmart in Central Park shopping center.

