New extended stay hotel proposed in city off Fall Hill Avenue

An Extended Stay America hotel may be built off Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.
City staff is reviewing a site plan submission for the proposed four-story, 92-room hotel. The site is next to the Valvoline Instant Oil Change facility on Hospitality Lane near Wegmans.
Rob Hedelt
