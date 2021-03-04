 Skip to main content
New extended stay hotel proposed in city off Fall Hill Avenue
An Extended Stay America hotel may be built off Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.

City staff is reviewing a site plan submission for the proposed four-story, 92-room hotel. The site is next to the Valvoline Instant Oil Change facility on Hospitality Lane  near Wegmans.

