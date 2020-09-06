New Fredericksburg hotel uses digital key to unlock doors, amenities

People staying at a new Fredericksburg hotel can use their smartphone to check in and open the door to their suite.
Silver Collection Hotel, which opened Sept. 1 in Celebrate Virginia South, is fully automated from booking one of its 24 suites to checking out. Ivy, the front desk agent, is virtual.
“We’re very much pioneers in creating this type of hotel,” said Edward Villafane, the managing director.
Silver Collection Hotel, which is owned by Silver Cos., provides customers with a digital key, something that major hotel chains such as Hilton and Marriott are starting to offer at their properties. However, SCH’s key also allows its guests to digitally access amenities such as exercise classes and complimentary breakfast at the 16,000-square-foot clubhouse next door at the Silver Collection Signature Series apartments.
Larry Silver, president and CEO of Silver Cos., said there are people who travel to Fredericksburg who are looking for something higher-end than was previously available in the area, and will want the luxuries that come with a stay at the hotel. Each of its suites includes a bedroom, living room with sofa bed, kitchen, bathroom and a washer and dryer. Prices start at $160 this month, but go up as high as $225 for the rest of the year.
“It’s ideal for a whole different array of travelers, whether for those who are just here for leisure or in town for a short period of time, those looking for an extended stay because it has this apartment-like residential style feel to it, those coming in town for an event, whether it’s a wedding or people coming in for social occasions, as well as the corporate traveler who is here on business,” said Villafane.
The hotel is also close to retailers and restaurants, as well as Wegmans if they want to buy groceries and prepare them in the suite’s kitchen.
“It’s sort of the best of both worlds,” Villafane said.
Silver began planning to incorporate digital key technology in the hotel long before COVID-19 became part of the lexicon. Not only is in more in sync with the way travelers use cellphones these days, but it also became apparent after the pandemic hit that “it fit the moment with the new normal that we’re all trying to adjust to,” Villafane said.
The novel coronavirus has taken a toll on the hotel industry, but using technology to reduce direct contact is one of the top improvements that a hotel can make to improve a guest’s comfort level with booking a room, according to a new survey by the American Hospitality & Lodging Association.
SCH, which opened with 10 of its suites already booked, does not have any employees on site, although the hotel does employ a housekeeping service that uses sanitation measures approved by the Centers for Disease Control and the local health department. In addition, the grounds are patrolled to ensure safety, and guests can use an intercom to reach a manager if they have a concern or emergency.
“Everybody that needs to be available to our guests is basically within walking distance,” said Villafane, who lives at Silver Collection Signature Series apartments. “Our guests are always surrounded, but at a distance, to handle all of their needs.”
He said that while the Silver Collection Hotel is unique among Silver Cos.’s properties, Silver might use it as a template for future endeavors.
“I do feel that he has plans down the road to maybe expanding on this type of hotel at other properties he might own,” Villafane said. “Or, down the line, expanding this kind of technologically advanced hotel in his portfolio.”
