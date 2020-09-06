New Fredericksburg hotel uses digital key to unlock doors, amenities

People staying at a new Fredericksburg hotel can use their smartphone to check in and open the door to their suite.

Silver Collection Hotel, which opened Sept. 1 in Celebrate Virginia South, is fully automated from booking one of its 24 suites to checking out. Ivy, the front desk agent, is virtual.

“We’re very much pioneers in creating this type of hotel,” said Edward Villafane, the managing director.

Silver Collection Hotel, which is owned by Silver Cos., provides customers with a digital key, something that major hotel chains such as Hilton and Marriott are starting to offer at their properties. However, SCH’s key also allows its guests to digitally access amenities such as exercise classes and complimentary breakfast at the 16,000-square-foot clubhouse next door at the Silver Collection Signature Series apartments.

Larry Silver, president and CEO of Silver Cos., said there are people who travel to Fredericksburg who are looking for something higher-end than was previously available in the area, and will want the luxuries that come with a stay at the hotel. Each of its suites includes a bedroom, living room with sofa bed, kitchen, bathroom and a washer and dryer. Prices start at $160 this month, but go up as high as $225 for the rest of the year.