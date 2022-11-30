New I-95 span over Rappahannock set to open

The second of two new bridges being built for the Rappahannock River crossing project on Interstate 95 is set to open in the coming weeks.

But the opening requires a northbound I–95 work zone that will impact traffic over several consecutive nights. It will allow crews to prepare for a traffic shift onto the new span.

Crews will start preparing for the shift Monday evening, with that work scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Dec. 7, weather permitting. At the same time, lane closures also are planned for a separate I–95 project: the express lanes extension in Stafford County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release that “lane closures and temporary traffic patterns are needed over nearly 36 hours” to prepare for opening the new bridge over the Rappahannock.

VDOT warned of heavy northbound congestion while the extended work zones are in effect overnight Monday and Tuesday, starting at the Thornburg exit in Spotsylvania County. VDOT suggested travelers heading north of Washington take the Carmel Church exit in Caroline County and use Routes 207 and 301.

The work zone on northbound I–95 calls for a single-lane closure, north of the State Route 3 exit, to start at 5 p.m. Monday. Two lanes are scheduled to be closed by 7 p.m.

All lanes are slated to open at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, but in a temporary traffic pattern, with two lanes open on the new bridge and a single lane on the old bridge for traffic heading to U.S. 17 in Stafford.

Later on Tuesday, at 7 p.m., a single lane is scheduled to close. The U.S. 17 off-ramp in Stafford also is set to close. All lanes, including the U.S. 17 exit, are scheduled to open at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be a change for traffic heading to U.S. 17. Those vehicles will need to use the temporary off-ramp at mile marker 131 before crossing the northbound Rappahannock River bridge.

The other work zone, for the express lanes, is scheduled to be in place overnight Monday through Thursday so crews can set beams for the future flyover ramp north of the U.S. 17 exit in Stafford.

The express lanes work zone will run concurrently with the bridge work Monday and Tuesday evenings. Then, an overnight single-lane closure is planned for Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., between U.S. 17 and a mile prior to the Centreport Parkway exit.

Traffic in the express lanes work zone will also be diverted onto a temporary paved area in the median covering about 1,000 feet, according to VDOT.

While the new I-95 bridge over the Rappahannock is set to open once the prep work is completed, the project is still only at the midway point.

Crews still need to complete the maintenance work on the existing span and build three new local lanes between Route 3 and U.S. 17.

The $132-million project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2024.

The companion southbound crossing lanes opened in October 2021.

Work on the $565-million express lanes extension started in 2019, with its opening scheduled for late 2023.