New Liberty Place building 'checks all the boxes' for first tenant

It demolished the long-vacant William Street Executive Building to make way for Liberty Place, which is designed to look like two different structures joined together “so the building did not look so hulking,” Tom Wack said. The smaller section at the corner of William and Winchester streets is a darker brick than the rest of the building, and features different trim.

“It’s just a nice modern office building with some historical brick detailing,” he said.

Liberty Place will eventually have several restaurants on the first floor, including Cocky Rooster, Mellow Mushroom and Blue Cow Ice Cream. Burger Bach and Pasta Fresca, which had intended to open there, have backed out, but talks are underway with two other concepts for the first-floor spaces, said Heather Hagerman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite, who is one of the real estate agents handling the property.

Other tenants include the nonprofit Students for Life; the North American headquarters of Fit20, a chain of exercise studios that’s expected to soon move in; and an Atlantic Union Bank mortgage office, which will move in the fourth quarter of this year, she said.