New 'LOVE' signs now up at Stafford's breweries and winery

There now more LOVE in Stafford County, that is if you’re measuring by LOVEworks signs.

Recently unveiled were five life-sized pieces of LOVE artworks on display at Stafford breweries and a winery. Those businesses include 6 Bears and a Goat Brewing Company, Adventure Brewing Company, Barley Naked Brewing Company, Highmark Brewery and Potomac Point Winery.

Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork is an extension of the 50-year-old "Virginia is for Lovers" brand, one of the most beloved and iconic slogans in the world.

There are more than 250 giant LOVE signs displayed across communities in Virginia. Stafford added the five LOVE signs to the trail as part of an effort to attract visitors to the community.

These LOVEworks signs are also the latest addition to Stafford Tourism’s “Kegs and Corks Savings Pass Trail," a mobile pass that allows customers to redeem offers at Stafford’s four breweries and one winery.

