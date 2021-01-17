New programs to market Fredericksburg businesses to provide prizes, track visitors by their cellphones

Two new programs promoting Fredericksburg businesses are being rolled out. One is a website that awards points and prizes, and the other is a digital marketing plan that will provide data on visitors by tracking cellphones.
Both were discussed by the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority last week. The panel awarded $10,000 to fund the joint digital marketing program with Fredericksburg Virginia Main Street through Alpha Digital.
While the program is designed to advertise and market downtown and Central Park businesses, one facet of it left some EDA members both fascinated and slightly unnerved.
Alpha Digital representative Amy Houston said the campaign’s objective is to capture the device IDs of cellphones belonging to tourists and visitors in Fredericksburg.
Houston said once those phone IDs are captured, the campaign can relay advertisements directly to those phones, and use them to create “heat maps” of places those phones travel to and spend time in on their visits. She noted that the company has the ability to draw certain boundaries and create maps of the phones.
City economic development department staffers and members of the EDA underscored the value of having that sort of information, but some expressed trepidation about the technology. On the positive side, city tourism services manager Danelle Rose said information about where tourists spend time on their visits to Fredericksburg would be extremely valuable in knowing where marketing dollars should be focused.
“To be able to see who’s coming into the city and where they’re coming from and spending time here will really help us to see who we need to market to in the future,” she said. “That will especially be true once the Fredericksburg Nationals games start, and we see where those visitors come from and spend time here before and after games.”
EDA members said they wanted to make sure city businesses would have access to that captured visitor data, which they believe would help those businesses plan their own marketing and sales campaigns.
Members noted that it would be extremely helpful to know where visitors eat, sleep and spend other time, something they were told the program would provide.
But more than one EDA member said the technology is a bit worrisome.
“The ability to track people this way is both fascinating and creepy,” said EDA member Susan Riche.
Despite that aspect of the digital marketing campaign, the members unanimously approved the $10,000 for the program that will be administered by Main Street Fredericksburg.
Rose gave a short overview of another marketing program called “Fredericksburg Fun,” that just launched online. It centers on a website, FxbgFun.com, where participants can earn points that let them win prizes, gift cards and merchandise by doing certain things.
Once participants create their own Fredericksburg Fun accounts through the website, points are earned by staying in hotels, dining, shopping, attending Fred Nats games, visiting history attractions, taking tours, attending special events and other activities.
The city and Main Street Fredericksburg received a $25,000 Virginia Tourism Corporation grant to help pay for marketing.
“We just released this program [this month],” Rose said, “and we created it because we thought it would be fun to promote people getting out and exploring what the city has to offer on their own terms, still being safe in the pandemic. We think the point system and awarding these prizes will help bring more people out.”
People upload receipts to the website to get points and earn prizes. Rose said it would provide helpful data about where people spend money.
In other action, the EDA was asked to join the University of Mary Washington and possibly Spotsylvania County in funding a feasibility study on the demand for a new competitive swimming facility at the university. The EDA was asked to pony up $10,000 for the $30,000 study.
Bill Freehling, the city’s economic development and tourism director, told EDA members that the university is “interested in building a new swim facility, a competition swim facility, because their current pool is outdated and starting to break down pretty regularly. There’s a strong interest in partnering with the city and potentially Spotsylvania to make that happen.”
Freehling noted that in addition to the potential use of a new facility by UMW and maybe city and Spotsylvania high school swim teams, there’s an interest in seeing if a new swim facility like this could host other competitions. Developing that sort of sports tourism is one of the city’s goals.
Freehling said the first stage of the process would be a feasibility study to see whether there is enough market demand to sustain a second competitive swimming venue in the region, beyond the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford County.
When EDA members said they’d like to learn more about the potential facility before allocating $10,000 toward the study, Freehling agreed to have someone from UMW and his staff available at the group’s February meeting to provide more details.
