New programs to market Fredericksburg businesses to provide prizes, track visitors by their cellphones

“To be able to see who’s coming into the city and where they’re coming from and spending time here will really help us to see who we need to market to in the future,” she said. “That will especially be true once the Fredericksburg Nationals games start, and we see where those visitors come from and spend time here before and after games.”

EDA members said they wanted to make sure city businesses would have access to that captured visitor data, which they believe would help those businesses plan their own marketing and sales campaigns.

Members noted that it would be extremely helpful to know where visitors eat, sleep and spend other time, something they were told the program would provide.

But more than one EDA member said the technology is a bit worrisome.

“The ability to track people this way is both fascinating and creepy,” said EDA member Susan Riche.

Despite that aspect of the digital marketing campaign, the members unanimously approved the $10,000 for the program that will be administered by Main Street Fredericksburg.