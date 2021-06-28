New restaurants and businesses opening in Fredericksburg region

FROM STAFF REPORTS
A host of new businesses are either set to open or have just recently opened in the Fredericksburg area, according to city economic development authorities and other sources.
The Spotsylvania County restaurant Harry’s Alehouse is expected to open a second location in downtown Fredericksburg on the William Street side of the Liberty Place complex. To be called Harry’s Downtown, the restaurant will have a warehouse-style feel, a 22-seat bar and a large door that opens onto a patio.
The owner says that the eatery will be similar to the one in Spotsylvania, which features American cuisine and a 24-tap craft beer selection.
Spotsylvania Towne Centre is announcing the reopening of several restaurants and the arrival of two new businesses.
Bravo! Cucina Italiana anticipates it will reopen its doors later this year in its familiar location in The Village at Towne Centre. And Logan’s Roadhouse, located near HomeGoods, is undergoing renovation and will reopen in September.
1809 Café will be a new addition at the shopping center, opening in late June in the Village at Towne Square near White House/Black House. It will offer food, an expansive bar, live entertainment, gaming machines and private meeting areas.
One other new business opening is Happy Piano, a musical instruction studio near Books-A-Million that custom tailors musical education to people of all ages, and welcomes students with autism, Down syndrome and other special needs.
Crumbl Cookies recently opened at 1460 Central Park Blvd. Crumbl offers a rotating menu of four specialty cookies, as well as sugar and chocolate chip varieties, which are always available.
The Blue Cow Ice Cream shop at 607 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg is set to open July 1. The small-batch artisan ice cream company founded in Roanoke plans to be open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.
In North Stafford, Pure Barre will host a grand opening event July 12–18 at its new location in Stafford, at 1630 Publix Way, Suite 120.
Pure Barre Stafford is owned and operated by local fitness instructor Kim Salzano, according to a news release. The grand opening celebration will include discounted class memberships, free classes, retail discounts, special member classes, raffles and prizes.
In other local business news, Heritage Dental at 121 Park Hill Drive, Suite A, Fredericksburg, is under new ownership: Dr. Mary Morales, the chief executive and founder of Avila Management Services. Morales brings 25 years of experience in the dental operations management.
Among new staffers is its director of clinical operations, Dr. Clarissa Moore, serving patients in Virginia since 2008 and completed her residency at Northside Medical Center Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
Dr. Bobby Salahbin will specialize in dental implants and general dentistry, while Dr. Katerina Cespedes, fluent in both English and Spanish, will also provide general dentistry services.
