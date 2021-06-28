New restaurants and businesses opening in Fredericksburg region

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A host of new businesses are either set to open or have just recently opened in the Fredericksburg area, according to city economic development authorities and other sources.

The Spotsylvania County restaurant Harry’s Alehouse is expected to open a second location in downtown Fredericksburg on the William Street side of the Liberty Place complex. To be called Harry’s Downtown, the restaurant will have a warehouse-style feel, a 22-seat bar and a large door that opens onto a patio.

The owner says that the eatery will be similar to the one in Spotsylvania, which features American cuisine and a 24-tap craft beer selection.

Spotsylvania Towne Centre is announcing the reopening of several restaurants and the arrival of two new businesses.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana anticipates it will reopen its doors later this year in its familiar location in The Village at Towne Centre. And Logan’s Roadhouse, located near HomeGoods, is undergoing renovation and will reopen in September.

1809 Café will be a new addition at the shopping center, opening in late June in the Village at Towne Square near White House/Black House. It will offer food, an expansive bar, live entertainment, gaming machines and private meeting areas.

