New restaurants, businesses coming to or just opening in Fredericksburg area

A collection of new restaurants and businesses have recently or will soon be opening in the Fredericksburg area.

Included in that mix at Spotsylvania Towne Centre are BoxLunch, Stir Fry 88 and Nori Japan. BoxLunch is a specialty retailer located next to H&M offering a pop culture product line that includes apparel, accessories, home goods, novelty gifts and collectibles.

Stir Fry 88 and Nori Japan will offer different takes on Asian cuisine in the mall food court. October openings are planned, along with another new restaurant, Ghana Jollof, which celebrates the flavors of West Africa and the Caribbean.

In Spotsylvania County, a healthy lifestyle restaurant called Clean Eatz is expected to open soon at 5426 Southpoint Plaza Way. With meals that balance proteins, carbs and fats, customers will be able to order every Thursday through Sunday on the Clean Eatz website to have meals prepared and ready for pick-up. Guests with different dietary restrictions, including those maintaining gluten-free and low-carb diets, can enjoy several menu items in the café, such as build-your-own bowls, salads, burgers, wraps, flatbreads and more.