New stores opening, businesses arriving in Fredericksburg area

The Chuck E. Cheese location in Central Park has reopened after a year and a half. It has new ownership and was completely remodeled. Manager Nena Hernandez said the staff is thrilled for the restaurant to be open again, and she’s happy that 15 of her former employees have come back to work. Corporate officials said the business has a new, long-term lease for the Fredericksburg location.

Customers in Stafford County have a new location to shop for spirits, mixers and Virginia wines at the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s newest ABC store at 1630 Publix Way in the Embrey Mill Town Center. Customers can visit abc.virginia.gov to shop online for curbside or in-store pickup.

Dr. Andrew Abdelsayed is opening a new office, Embrey Mill Dental Care, in Stafford on Aug. 27. Embrey Mill Dental Care is located at 1610 Publix Way Suite 120. For more info, visit EmbreyMillDentalCare.com.

Local residents Zach, Jacob and Matt Lethbridge launched a local branch of Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company that is serving customers in the Fredericksburg and Woodbridge areas. For more information, visit kitchentuneup.com/fredericksburg-va.