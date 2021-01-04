 Skip to main content
New Wawa slated for North Stafford
Site of new Wawa convenience store in North Stafford

A new Wawa convenience store will be built on a nearly four acre wooded parcel located at the corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Port Aquia Dr.

 James Baron

Work will begin this summer to build another Wawa convenience store in North Stafford.

With Supervisor Gary Snellings absent, Stafford County supervisors voted 6–0 on Dec. 15 to approve a 6,000-square-foot store with 16 covered fueling stations at the intersection of Port Aquia Drive and Jefferson Davis Highway, directly across the street from St. William of York Catholic church. The four-acre lot is currently wooded and undeveloped.

Stafford Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors a raised concrete median will be installed on U.S. 1 approaching the frontage of the new store to prevent northbound vehicles from making a left turn into the store. He said the existing left turn lane at Port Aquia Drive will serve as the northbound entrance.

Sidewalks will also be constructed and a crosswalk will be added across U.S. 1 between St. William of York church and Port Aquia Drive at the already signalized intersection. Harvey said a 10-foot reserved area will also be set aside by builders for a future pedestrian and bike trail.

Charles Payne, the attorney representing the projects’ applicant, Chastain W. Collins of Port Aquia LLC, anticipates the store will be completed by the year’s end.

