New Wawa slated for North Stafford

Work will begin this summer to build another Wawa convenience store in North Stafford.

With Supervisor Gary Snellings absent, Stafford County supervisors voted 6–0 on Dec. 15 to approve a 6,000-square-foot store with 16 covered fueling stations at the intersection of Port Aquia Drive and Jefferson Davis Highway, directly across the street from St. William of York Catholic church. The four-acre lot is currently wooded and undeveloped.

Stafford Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors a raised concrete median will be installed on U.S. 1 approaching the frontage of the new store to prevent northbound vehicles from making a left turn into the store. He said the existing left turn lane at Port Aquia Drive will serve as the northbound entrance.

Sidewalks will also be constructed and a crosswalk will be added across U.S. 1 between St. William of York church and Port Aquia Drive at the already signalized intersection. Harvey said a 10-foot reserved area will also be set aside by builders for a future pedestrian and bike trail.

Charles Payne, the attorney representing the projects’ applicant, Chastain W. Collins of Port Aquia LLC, anticipates the store will be completed by the year’s end.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

