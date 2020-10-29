Northam expands small business grant program

“The new flexibility and increased funding the governor announced today will be a lifeline for these small businesses that have been so hard-hit by the economic crisis,” said Nicole Riley, Virginia state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, which arranged the meeting with Northam. “If the business owners can make it through the pandemic, they will again be generating income, providing jobs, and helping the state’s economy recover.”

Rebuild VA, administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity in partnership with other state agencies, has committed more than $34 million in grants to about 1,250 businesses, but the new eligibility requirements will help get more aid to businesses that need it to survive, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said Thursday.

“We’ll get the money out the door,” Ball said.

Relief can’t come too soon for Boitnott, who has been surviving on his line of credit and an “economic injury disaster” loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

He also had received a PPP loan under the CARES Act that he said allowed him to keep his 15 employees at full pay for 15 weeks, but it ran out in late July at the same time as the law’s enhanced unemployment benefit of an additional $600 a week expired.